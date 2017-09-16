Marshall blanks Kent State in Saturday night victory

The Marshall Thundering Herd suffered a road loss last week at the hands of the North Carolina State Wolfpack. The Herd returned home Saturday night and pitched a shut out against Kent State 21-0.

Tyler King rushed for 101 yards on 14 carries, including a rushing touchdown. Quarterback Chase Litton went 23-43 throwing for 223 yards a touchdown pass and one interception. Litton also had 25 yards and a rushing touchdown in the win for the Herd.

The Herd improve to 2-1 on the season, next up they travel to take on Cincinnati.