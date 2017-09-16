Marshall blanks Kent State in Saturday night victory - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Marshall blanks Kent State in Saturday night victory

Posted:

The Marshall Thundering Herd suffered a road loss last week at the hands of the North Carolina State Wolfpack. The Herd returned home Saturday night and pitched a shut out against Kent State 21-0. 

Tyler King rushed for 101 yards on 14 carries, including a rushing touchdown. Quarterback Chase Litton went 23-43 throwing for 223 yards a touchdown pass and one interception. Litton also had 25 yards and a rushing touchdown in the win for the Herd.

The Herd improve to 2-1 on the season, next up they travel to take on Cincinnati. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.