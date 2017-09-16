Oak Hill stays perfect with win over Wyoming East - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Oak Hill stays perfect with win over Wyoming East

Posted:

Week four of the high school football season was completed on Saturday afternoon as Oak Hill hosted Wyoming East. The Red Devils were able to hold off the Warriors en route to the 41-13 victory. The Red Devils improve to 4-0, while the Warriors drop to 1-3. Next week the Warriors host James Monroe and Oak Hill travels up to take on undefeated county rival Fayetteville. 

