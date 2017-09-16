Hokies shine in win over East Carolina

The Virginia Tech Hokies took to the road Saturday for their first true road contest of the season. They were able to push past the Pirates for 64-17 victory.

The Hokies trailed 17-7 at the end of the first quarter. The team responded by scoring 57 unanswered points in the win. Quarterback Josh Jackson went 24-31 throwing for 372 yards and five touchdown passes with no interceptions. Wide receiver Cam Phillips had 14 receptions for 189 yards and three touchdown catches.

The Hokies remain perfect at 3-0. Next up, they will host fellow Virginia school Old Dominion on Saturday afternoon.