Mountaineers fly by Delaware State

The West Virginia Mountaineers posted their first win of the season last week in their home opener against East Carolina. Back at home for a second straight week on Saturday afternoon, the Mountaineers cruised to a 59-16 victory over Delaware State.

Quarterback Will Grier went 19-27, throwing for 304 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Running back Justin Crawford rushed for 102 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries. Marcus Simms caught two touchdown passes on four receptions for 91 yards.

The Mountaineers improve to 2-1 on the season. Next week, they open up Big 12 play on the road at Kansas.