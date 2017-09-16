Three car accident in Raleigh Co. leads to drug arrests - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Three car accident in Raleigh Co. leads to drug arrests

Posted:
By Justin McLennan, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
Bio
Connect
Biography
MACARTHUR, WV (WVVA) -

A three-vehicle pileup in front of the MacArthur Walmart leads to the arrest of three people.

According to the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, deputies responded to the accident on Route 16 and discovered one of the drivers, Jonathan Obugene, to be under the influence of drugs.

Deputies conducted a search of the vehicle and inside they discovered 2.5 grams of methamphetamine.

Deputies also found scales and syringes in the vehicle.

Ora Camille Matics was also arrested for drug possession and Ashley

Obugene was later arrested in connection with the incident.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.