Three car accident in Raleigh Co. leads to drug arrests

A three-vehicle pileup in front of the MacArthur Walmart leads to the arrest of three people.

According to the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, deputies responded to the accident on Route 16 and discovered one of the drivers, Jonathan Obugene, to be under the influence of drugs.

Deputies conducted a search of the vehicle and inside they discovered 2.5 grams of methamphetamine.

Deputies also found scales and syringes in the vehicle.

Ora Camille Matics was also arrested for drug possession and Ashley

Obugene was later arrested in connection with the incident.