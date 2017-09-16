Raleigh County Homecoming Queen relinquishes crown to special needs friend

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A special moment was captured on camera at Woodrow Wilson High School's homecoming football game on Friday.

During halftime of the game against Hurricane High School, Kennedy Vandyke was named the school's Homecoming Queen. But shortly after being crowned, she decided to relinquish her crown to Michelle "Nikki" Rice, a special needs student who was also named to the school's homecoming court.



Vandyke, a senior at Woodrow Wilson High School said to Rice "You've deserve it. You're beautiful and you deserve it."



Rice reportedly tried to give back the crown, but Vandyke said, "no, you deserve it."



Vandyke plans to go to college and pursue nursing school after she graduates from high school in the Spring.