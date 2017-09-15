Cedar Bluff preps for 20,000 in festival attendance

Organizers of the annual Cedar Bluff Heritage Festival say they are anticipating 20,000 people to attend the two day event.

The 40 year old festival shuts off Cedar Valley Drive for musical performances on four stage as well as the set up of over 200 vendors.

Performers include R.H.S. Band, Jess Brown & Still Lonesome and Nathan Stanley among others.

The festival will also feature an art show, car parade and pony rides for the children.

The event is free and open to the public, as organizers say the festival has a positive impact on the Tazewell County economy.

"Motels are full, all the restaurants are full. It's really a wonderful thing for the economy," said Linda Singleton, President of Cedar Bluff Business and Professional Association.

The heritage festival begins Friday evening and continues Saturday from 9 AM to 5 PM

Organizers will be providing shuttles to the festival from Cedar Bluff high school and the Claypool Hill mall.