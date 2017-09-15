Mercer County Health Dept. pushes flu shot as season approaches

WVVA has partnered with the American Red Cross, Southeast WV Chapter, to help raise money for the victims of hurricanes Harvey and Irma.More >>
Welcome to WVVA's LIVE Friday Night Football Scoreboard! Get up-to-the-minute scores from games across the Two Virginias' throughout the night. Be sure and tune-in to our Friday Night Football broadcast with A.J. and Matthew on WVVA-TV or WVVA.com.More >>
Organizers of the annual Cedar Bluff Heritage Festival say they are anticipating 20,000 people to attend the two day event. The 40 year old festival shuts off Cedar Valley Drive for musical performances on four stage as well as the set up of over 200 vendors.More >>
Flu season is quickly approaching as the Mercer County Health Department encourages that everyone get a flu shot, and more specifically seniors and small children.More >>
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A computer breach is under investigation at the West Virginia Dept. of Environmental Protection (WVDEP).More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Ten Raleigh County Sheriff's deputies were promoted at a ceremony in Beckley on Friday.More >>
The Environmental Protection Agency said Wednesday it's postponing portions of an Obama-era rule to curb water pollution from coal-fired power plants while it considers whether to rewrite the measure.More >>
