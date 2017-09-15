Mercer County Health Dept. pushes flu shot as season approaches

Flu season is quickly approaching as the Mercer County Health Department encourages that everyone get a flu shot, and more specifically seniors and small children.

According to the heath department, seniors ages 65 and up along with infants and toddlers are more susceptible to the virus than other age groups.

The flu vaccine is set to last up to a year, and takes two weeks to give full immunity, according to Sandie Davis, a public health nurse at the Mercer County Health Department.

"What it does is, it makes your body think that you are getting the flu, so you start building up antibodies to the flu," Davis said. "So if you're exposed to the flu virus that you have built up the antibodies (against), then you don't get sick."

Davis says the vaccine changes each year, as flu virus strands can change and mutate.

"The main population that needs a flu shot is infants, small children and (people) over 65. They are the hardest hit by the flu," Davis said.

The Mercer County Health Department will be offering free flu shots ever weekday from 9 AM to 3 PM.