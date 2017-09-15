West Virginia DEP applications taken offline after computer breach

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A computer breach is under investigation at the West Virginia Dept. of Environmental Protection (WVDEP).



In a press release sent on Friday afternoon, a spokesperson for the agency said at this point they have no reason to suspect any personal information was compromised.



The spokesperson said the department is working closely with the West Virginia Office of Technology to investigate:



"The WVDEP has temporarily taken offline all of the external applications the agency hosts, except GIS mapping. The Electronic Submission System (ESS), which is the primary application affected, is used by various industries to file permit applications and to submit compliance data.

At this time there is no reason to suspect any personally identifiable information of any users was compromised. The investigation suggests the WVDEP servers were used to send spam phishing emails, and not to steal information of users. The method used to gain entrance to the servers has been identified and is being addressed.

The WVDEP recognizes this may pose an inconvenience to customers, but these measures are appropriate to ensure the greater security of the online applications. The systems are expected to return to full functionality early next week.



For more DEP news and information, go to www.dep.wv.gov. Also, be sure to connect with the agency on all social media platforms. Follow @DEPWV on Twitter and find us on YouTube by searching “Environment Matters.” For specific information about our REAP (Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan), West Virginia Project WET (Water Education for Teachers), West Virginia Watershed Improvement Branch, Youth Environmental Program, and Human Resources initiatives, connect on Facebook."