Raleigh County Sheriff's deputies receive promotions

By Annie Moore, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Several sheriff's deputies were promoted in Raleigh County on Friday. 

During a ceremony in Judge Robert Burnside's old courtroom, Sheriff Scott Van Meter and Chief Deputy J.E. Canaday announced new titles for ten of their deputies based on test scores, performance evaluations, and years of of service. 

The following deputies received a promotion: 

Sgt. D.E. Stafford to Lieutenant

Sgt. M.R. Price to Lieutenant

Cpl. R.L. Bircham to Sergeant

Cpl. B.D. Stump to Sergeant

Cpl. A.D. Lilly to Sergeant

Cpl. C.D. Suman to Sergeant

Cpl. J.E. Williams to Sergeant

Cpl. R.L. Talley, II to Sergeant

Dep. L.W. Carper to Corporal

Dep. B.J. Adkins to Corporal 

"It's a great honor, a great accomplishment to be with this group of guys. They're like family and it's just a great feeling," said Cpl. B.J. Adkins. 

"I've worked with a lot of great supervisors and I look forward to setting an example like the ones who did before me," added Sgt. J.E. Williams. 

Raleigh County Sheriff's deputies took part in a lunch with friends and family following Friday's ceremony. 

