More than 50 men and women have been indicted by a grand jury in Fayette County. Charges range from arson, breaking and entering, burglary, drug crimes, fraud, murder, and sexual abuse by a parent or guardian.

September 2017 More than 50 indicted in Fayette County

September 2017: More than 60 indicted in Tazewell County

Sixty-nine men and woman have been indicted by the grand jury in Tazewell County.

The grand jury convened on September 12 and returned 90 indictments for a total of 303 counts. Charges range from auto theft, battery, burglary, drug offenses, forgery, hit and run, robbery, and worthless checks.

Below is the full list on indictments: