September 2017: More than 60 indicted in Tazewell County

WVVA Newsroom
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA

Sixty-nine men and woman have been indicted by the grand jury in Tazewell County. 

The grand jury convened on September 12 and returned 90 indictments for a total of 303 counts. Charges range from auto theft, battery, burglary, drug offenses, forgery, hit and run, robbery, and worthless checks.

Below is the full list on indictments:

