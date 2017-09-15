Mullens man accused of kidnapping, beating woman

A Wyoming County man is being held without bond after police say he held a woman for 30 hours and beat her "on just about every part of her body."

Charles Michael Reed, 32, of Mullens, WV is charged with kidnapping and malicious assault.

According to court documents, Reed held the victim in an out building behind Dunman Street. She told police that every time she tried to get up and leave, Reed "would restrain her and start hitting her."

Reed was out on bond at the time for a domestic battery charge. Police say he was also on probation for convictions for battery and driving suspended.

Reed is currently being held in Southern Regional Jail.