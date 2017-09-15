Improvised explosive device in London subway train - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Improvised explosive device in London subway train

Posted:
By Wayne Stafford, WVVA Morning and Afternoon News Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
(AP) -

Police say the fire on a London subway train was caused by the detonation of an improvised explosive device.

Police say it was a terrorist incident and is being handled by the Metropolitan Police's counter-terrorism unit. Police said there were 18 people injured, with most suffering flash burns. There will be an increased police presence on London as the incident is investigated. Police did not provide details on any suspects.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.