Tazewell residents raise childhood cancer awareness

(WVVA) September is Childhood Cancer Awareness and people in Tazewell are raising awareness.

Students and teachers at North Tazewell Elementary School organized a parade Thursday afternoon.

Along the way, parents and community members clapped and cheered the students on. The parade started at the school and ended at Clinch Valley Community Action.

Wednesday night, members of the community gathered on the front lawn of Tazewell High School for a candlelight vigil.

Event organizer Jill Rasnick, who lost her son T.J cancer, hosted the activities and led the charge to honor ten childhood cancer survivors from Tazewell County.

Candles were passed out and Pastor Lawrence Hayes led the group in a prayer.