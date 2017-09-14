Concord edges UVA Wise for 1st win - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Concord edges UVA Wise for 1st win

Posted:

Athens, WV

WVVA-TV

Concord picked up its first win of the season in thrilling fashion over rival UVA Wise.  The Mountain Lions got the winning score with 3 minutes left in the game when Jeremiah Johnson picked off a Brycen Lee pass and took it 36 yards for the game's lone score as they won 7-0.  With the victory, Concord improves to 1-2 on the season, and 1-2 in the Mountain East.

This was a game dominated by defense.  The Mountain Lions held the Cavaliers to just 285 yards total offense, with just 16 of that coming on the ground.  They forced 4 turnovers and had 10 sacks on the night.  The Cavaliers held Concord to just 131 total yards and 7 first downs.

Up next, Concord will travel to Notre Dame next Saturday.  Kickoff is set for noon.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.