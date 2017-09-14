Concord edges UVA Wise for 1st win

Athens, WV

WVVA-TV

Concord picked up its first win of the season in thrilling fashion over rival UVA Wise. The Mountain Lions got the winning score with 3 minutes left in the game when Jeremiah Johnson picked off a Brycen Lee pass and took it 36 yards for the game's lone score as they won 7-0. With the victory, Concord improves to 1-2 on the season, and 1-2 in the Mountain East.

This was a game dominated by defense. The Mountain Lions held the Cavaliers to just 285 yards total offense, with just 16 of that coming on the ground. They forced 4 turnovers and had 10 sacks on the night. The Cavaliers held Concord to just 131 total yards and 7 first downs.

Up next, Concord will travel to Notre Dame next Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon.