Criminals nabbed in Mercer County by alert officer

This is a story about numbers.

One alert law enforcement officer, two robberies and three arrests.

This story starts Wednesday night, when Cpl. Adam Ballard of the Mercer County Sheriff's Office was pumping gas at the Midway Market in Lerona. Ballard noticed a suspicious car parked in a wooded area near that community's Dollar General, said W.E. Rose, a detective with the sheriff's office. Ballard, who was returning from a ball game with is wife, jotted-down the tag number and went home. That's where he switched cars and headed out in his police cruiser.

By the time he arrived back the suspicious car was parked on Midway's lot. When Ballard pulled-up to the car, he noticed the vehicle's tag was altered with black electrical tape. According to Det. Rose, Ballard interviewed two women and a man inside the vehicle and discovered they were involved in Monday's robbery of the Little General on Athens Road and Tuesday's robbery of the Dollar General in Green Valley.

Angell Ada Gutierrez, 25, of Chesterfield, Va., is charged with attempted to commit a felony, first-degree robbery and two counts of conspiracy.

Michelle Lynn Bailey, 35, of Princeton is charged with conspiracy.

The man, Thomas Edward Springfield, 36 of Princeton was driving the suspicious vehicle was charged with DUI.

Det. Rose said Gutierrez is the person who pulled the robberies. Additional charged pending against some of the suspects by the West Virginia State Police.

Gutierrez is in the Southern Regional Jail on a $50,000 cash/surety bond. Bailey is being held there on $10,000 cash/surety bond.

There was no record of Springfield being in the Southern Regional Jail Thursday afternoon.