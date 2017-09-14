Princeton Library opens 'Story Walk' at city park

The Princeton Library has just revealed its first ever "Story Walk" in the Princeton City Park to kick off the fall season for children and families.

The story walk, located on the playground to the right when you enter the park, features pages of an interactive book placed along the walkway.

In collaboration with the City of Princeton Recreation Department, representatives from the Princeton Library say the idea is perfect for this time of year.

"It’s not just early literacy skills or family time, you’re getting together," says Children's Program Coordinator for the Princeton Library Rebecca Marrs. "So people don’t think, 'well the park stops when the pool closes.' No, you can always get outside and enjoy the park. There’s never a bad time to enjoy a book inside or outside, picture book or otherwise."

The story walk will be on display until the end of November of this year, and a new one will return in the spring, according to Marrs.

Marrs says the story walk idea started at a library in Vermont.