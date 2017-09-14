O bluetiful: Crayola announces name of new blue hue

WVVA has partnered with the American Red Cross, Southeast WV Chapter, to help raise money for the victims of hurricanes Harvey and Irma.More >>
The Greenbrier County Board of Education has unveiled renderings of the new elementary school in Rupert giving people a feel that the new school is right around the corner.More >>
This is a story about numbers. One alert law enforcement officer, two robberies and three arrests.More >>
The Princeton Library has just revealed its first ever "Story Walk" in the Princeton City Park to kick off the fall season for children and families. The story walk, located on the playground to the right when you enter the park, features pages of an interactive book placed along the walkway.More >>
A Smyth County, Virginia church burns down after a driver lost control and crashed through the sanctuary doors.
It is unclear what caused the fire. The man driving the vehicle ran off afterwards. Police have not identified him. Members of the Pugh Mountain Baptist Church are unsure of what to do next.. Sunday services will be held at a local American Legion.More >>
Governor Jim Justice is stepping down as coach of the boys basketball team at Greenbrier East High School.More >>
Crayola announced the name of its new blue crayonMore >>
