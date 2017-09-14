UVA to donate money in symbolic repayment of KKK pledge - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

UVA to donate money in symbolic repayment of KKK pledge

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (AP) -

The University of Virginia is donating to a medical fund for people injured during last month's white nationalist rallies, in a rebuke of a donation the Ku Klux Klan pledged to the university nearly a century ago.

Local media report UVA President Teresa Sullivan says the donation of $12,500 is roughly equal in today's dollars to the $1,000 the KKK pledged in 1921.

It's not clear if the KKK made good on its pledge, but Sullivan says the university wants to acknowledge it, in a way that's "as disagreeable as possible" for any remnants of the hate group.

The repayment is among the demands student groups have made since the August violence.

