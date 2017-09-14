Miners from across U.S. take part in national safety competition

BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) A high stakes, high pressure underground rescue operation was underway Thursday at the Mine Safety and Health Administration. But it was not a real emergency -- it was practice.



Miners were participating in the National Mine Rescue, First Aid, Bench and Pre-shift Competition at the National Mine Safety and Health Administration in Beaver.



The Pre-shift competition was held on Thursday, where miners were tasked with identifying potential problems.



"The examiner comes out. He has a certain area of the coal mine that he has to look at for hazards. He then corrects those hazards and dangers off any hazards that he does not find," said David Stepp, an MSHA Accident Investigator.



Part of the focus of the competition is learning to work with miners and mine rescuers from other companies.



"If there's an emergency, there's not just one team that goes. They may come from across the country. When there's a mine disaster multiple teams come and work together to recover and rescue any miners," said Randy Newsome, an MSHA Ventilation Specialist.



Newsome said the teams will often use examples from recent mine fatalities to test miners.



"They work together. They get to know each other. That speeds up the process when lives are on the line and they have to move fast," adds Stepp.



The national mine safety competition wraps up on Thursday evening with an awards ceremony at the Raleigh County Convention Center in Beckley.



