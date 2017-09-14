Greenbrier County offering Preparedness Fair

The Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management will be holding a Preparedness Fair.

It's happening on Saturday at the Blue Ribbon Center at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds in Fairlea.

This is the first of two preparedness fairs in Greenbrier County. They are being held in conjunction with National Preparedness Month. Given what's occurred over the past month, it's always good to stay on top of everything.

"Be prepared. As we're seeing day in and day out that you never know what's going to happen. That we never thought we'd see back to back major hurricanes like we have, but we never know. There's snow storms, power outages, flooding," said Director of Greenbrier County Emergency Management, Al Whitaker.

The preparedness fair is from 10 AM until 3 PM on Saturday, but if you can't make it Saturday, there will be another fair at the Rainelle Armory a week later on September 23rd.

