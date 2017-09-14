New renderings of Rupert Elementary bring excitement

The Greenbrier County Board of Education has unveiled renderings of the new elementary school in Rupert giving people a feel that the new school is right around the corner.

"The parents and the community members were able to view that plan. We're very excited about it. It's now becoming all the more real to them," said Superintend of Greenbrier County Schools, Jeff Bryant.

The new Rupert Elementary School will be right next to Western Greenbrier Middle School and there's a sense of hope and excitement in the air.

"We're very excited to be able to see what is going to come to fruition after quite a while of maybe fourteen months of when the flood hit to now when we have renderings of a new school and everybody seemed very excited," said Principal of Rupert Elementary School, Jenny Harden.

Everything looks to be right on schedule.

"We're on track as far as the time line. We'll be doing pre-bids soon and also accepting bids, so our hope is that we will be breaking ground in November," Bryant said.

Although there's history at the old school, residents know it's time to move on.

"When we found out we were receiving money from the School Building Authority, it was tears of joy. There has been nothing but positive support," said Bryant.

"I have not heard one thing negative from leaving the old school behind and going to a new school. There are a lot of memories here, a lot of history here, but I believe everyone's excited and want the kids to be safe and enclosed in one building," added Harden.

Best-case scenario for the school is completion in about a year, but Greenbrier County is anticipating 16 to 18 months with an opening date in the winter of 2019.

