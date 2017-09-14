September 2017 More than 50 indicted in Fayette County - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

September 2017 More than 50 indicted in Fayette County

Posted:
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

More than 50 men and women have been indicted by a grand jury in Fayette County.

Charges range from arson, breaking and entering, burglary, drug crimes, fraud, murder, and sexual abuse by a parent or guardian. 

George Eddie Brockman, II, 37 of Huntington and Cedric Elwin Coping, 40 of Montgomery are each charged with felony murder in the connection with the beating death of Lewis Jackson, 36, of Montgomery inside a Fayette County nightclub. Click here to read a previous report. 

James Albert Whitlock, 37, of Powellton is charged with felony murder in the October 2016 shooting death of Clark "Jake" Hartwell, 33. Click here to read a previous report. 

Find the full list of indictments below:

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF FAYETTE COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

RE:  ARRAIGNMENTS

            The following individuals are to report on Friday, September 22, 2017, before the Honorable Paul M. Blake, Jr., Judge of the Circuit Court of Fayette County, West Virginia, at 9:00 a.m., in the Courtroom of the Fayette County Courthouse Annex for arraignment.

NAME

INDICTMENT

CHARGE

Paul E. Adkins

17-F-118

Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony (3 counts)

Jerry W. Beaver

17-F-120

Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony (3 counts)

George E. Brockman, II

17-F-122

Murder, a felony

Cedric E. Coping

17-F-123

Murder, a felony

Joshua P. Clark

17-F-124

Arson in the First Degree, a felony

Joshua P. Clark

17-F-125

Entering Without Breaking, a felony; Operating or Attempting to Operate a Clandestine Drug Laboratory, a felony

Joshua P. Clark

17-F-126

Entry of a Building Other than a Dwelling, a felony

Joshua P. Clark

17-F-127

Fleeing in a Vehicle from an Officer While Showing Reckless Indifference to the Safety of Others, a felony; Fleeing from an Officer, a misdemeanor; Transferring/ Receiving Stolen Property, a misdemeanor; Driving While License Revoked for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, a misdemeanor

Adam K. Dillon

17-F-134

Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, a felony (2 counts)

Jessica D. Ennis

17-F-136

Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony (2 counts); Child Neglect Creating Risk of Injury, a felony (2 counts)

Juanita R. Gray

17-F-137

Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony (3 counts); Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver the Same, a felony (3 counts)

Joshua L. Gray

17-F-138

Conspiracy to Commit a Felony,  a felony (3 counts); Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver the Same, a felony (3 counts)

Kendall S. Williams

17-F-139

Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony (3 counts); Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver the Same, a felony (3 counts)

Andrew W. Gunn

17-F-140

Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony (2 counts)

Dock E. Holbrook, Jr.

17-F-142

Third or Subsequent Offense Domestic Assault, a felony; Escape, a felony

Robert A. Jackson

17-F-144

Third Offense Shoplifting, a felony

Brandon A. Johnson

17-F-146

Use of a Minor to Produce Obscene Matter, a felony; Distribution and Exhibiting of Material Depicting Minors Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct, a felony

Tyrone M. Lanham

17-F-148

Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony; Distribution of a Controlled Substance by Person Eighteen Years of Age or Over within One Thousand Feet of a School, a felony

Larry M. McCommack, II

17-F-150

Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony (4 counts); Distribution of a Controlled Substance by Person Eighteen Years of Age or Over within One Thousand Feet of a School, a felony (2 counts); Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, a felony

Billy R. Martin

17-F-152

Third Offense Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and/or Controlled Substance, a felony; Third Offense Driving While License Revoked for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and/or Controlled Substance, a felony; Improper Use of Evidences of Registration, a misdemeanor; Reckless Driving, a misdemeanor; Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor

Gereinda J. Moore

17-F-153

Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony; Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony (2 counts)

Karen J. Bolen

17-F-154

Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony; Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony (2 counts)

James A. Shelton

17-F-162

Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony (3 counts)

James A. Shelton

17-F-163

Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony (3 counts); Child Neglect Creating Risk of Injury, a felony (2 counts)

Tommy R. Smith

17-F-164

Sexual Assault in the Third Degree, a felony (7 counts); Soliciting a Minor Via Computer, a felony; Use of Obscene Matter with Intent to Seduce a Minor, a felony

William L. Smith

17-F-165

Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony; Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, a felony (3 counts); Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, a felony

William L. Blevins

17-F-166

Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony; Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, a felony (3 counts)

Matthew D. Thomas

James Whitlock

17-F-168

17-F-170

Entering Without Breaking, a felony; Grand Larceny, a felony

Murder, a felony

____________________

CATHY L. JARRETT, ACTING CIRCUIT CLERK

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF FAYETTE COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

RE:  ARRAIGNMENTS

            The following individuals are to report on Friday, September 22, 2017, before the Honorable John W. Hatcher, Jr., Judge of the Circuit Court of Fayette County, West Virginia, at 1:30 p.m., in the Courtroom of the Fayette County Courthouse for arraignment.

NAME

INDICTMENT

CHARGE

Christopher E. Adkins

17-F-117

Driving Under the Influence of Controlled Substances Causing Serious Bodily Injury, a felony (3 counts)

Terry L. Andrews

17-F-119

Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony (4 counts); Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver the Same, a felony (2 counts)

Anthony M. Bell

17-F-121

Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver the Same, a felony (8 counts)

Michael R. Clark

17-F-128

Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, a felony; Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor

Michael R. Clark

17-F-129

Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony (2 counts)

Michael R. Clark

17-F-130

Fleeing from an Officer in a Vehicle While Showing Reckless Disregard to the Safety of Others, a felony; Receiving or Transferring Stolen Property, a felony; Operating a Vehicle with Expired Registration, a misdemeanor; Driving While License Revoked for Unpaid Citations, a misdemeanor

Kevin L. Coleman

17-F-131

Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony; Burglary, a felony (2 counts); Grand Larceny, a felony

David V. Hill

17-F-132

Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony; Burglary, a felony (2 counts); Grand Larceny, a felony

Karey B. Paavilainen

17-F-133

Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony; Burglary, a felony (2 counts); Grand Larceny, a felony

Jason L. Dixon

17-F-135

Sexual Assault in the First Degree, a felony (2 counts); Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, a felony (2 counts); Sexual Abuse by a Parent, Guardian, Custodian or Person in Position of Trust to a Child, a felony (2 counts)

Trisha M. Hancock

17-F-141

Breaking and Entering, a felony, Petit Larceny, a misdemeanor; Destruction of Property, a misdemeanor

Billy D. Jackson, Jr.

17-F-143

Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony (2 counts)

Jeffrey A. James

17-F-145

Third Offense Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, a felony; Second Offense Driving While License Revoked for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, a misdemeanor; Second Offense Driving While License Suspended, a misdemeanor; Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor

William H. Kincaid, III

17-F-147

Possession of an Animal with the Intent to Engage in Fighting Venture, a felony; Second Offense Cruelty to Animals, a misdemeanor; Possessing an Animal within Five Years of a Misdemeanor Conviction of Animal Cruelty, a misdemeanor; Failure to Register Dog or Kennel, a misdemeanor

Matthew E. Lies

17-F-149

Forgery, a felony (10 counts); Uttering, a felony (10 counts); Computer Fraud, a felony; Financial Exploitation of an Incapacitated Adult, a felony

Tracey McQueen

17-F-151

Third Offense Shoplifting, a felony; Driving While License Revoked for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, a misdemeanor

Mary J. Morris

17-F-155

Entry of a Dwelling, a felony; Grand Larceny, a felony; Forgery, a felony; Uttering, a felony

Dallas E. Pack

17-F-156

Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony (3 counts); Fraudulent Claim to Insurance Company, a felony (5 counts); Fraudulent Schemes, a felony (3 counts)

Kozette Johnson Malay

17-F-157

Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony (3 counts); Fraudulent Claim to Insurance Company, a felony (6 counts); Fraudulent Schemes, a felony (4 counts)

Fred Waddell

17-F-158

Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony; Fraudulent Claim to Insurance Company, a felony (3 counts); Fraudulent Schemes, a felony

Robert Malay, Jr.

17-F-159

Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony (2 counts); Fraudulent Claim to Insurance Company, a felony (2 counts); Fraudulent Schemes, a felony (2 counts)

Wesley Waddell

17-F-160

Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony (2 counts); Fraudulent Claim to Insurance Company, a felony (2 counts); Fraudulent Schemes, a felony (2 counts)

Leslie Oatridge

17-F-161

Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony (2 counts); Fraudulent Claim to Insurance Company, a felony (2 counts); Fraudulent Schemes, a felony (2 counts)

Calvin N. Swafford, Jr.

Scott T. Thorne

Chasity E. Williams

Thomas E. Woodrum

Hillery M. Wriston

James L. Wriston

Thomas D. Wyatt

Thomas D. Wyatt

Christopher Z. Young

17-F-167

17-F-169

17-F-171

17-F-172

17-F-173

17-F-174

17-F-175

17-F-176

17-F-177

Taking Identity of Another Person, a felony; Computer Fraud, a felony (3 counts); Entering without Breaking, a felony

Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Delivery, a felony (2 counts)

Child Neglect Causing Serious Bodily Injury, a felony (2 counts)

Financial Exploitation of an Incapacitated Adult, a felony; Embezzlement by a Fiduciary, a felony; Failure to File an Annual Report on the Estate of a Protected Person, a misdemeanor; Neglect of an Incapacitated Adult, a misdemeanor

Child Neglect Creating Risk of Injury, a felony

Malicious Assault, a felony; Wanton Endangerment Involving a Firearm, a felony (3 counts); Child Neglect Creating Risk of Injury, a felony

Forgery, a felony (4 counts); Uttering, a felony (3 counts)

Entry of a Dwelling, a felony; Forgery, a felony (8 counts); Uttering, a felony (7 counts)

Distribution to a Minor of Obscene Matter, a felony (3 counts); Possession of Material Visually Depicting Minors Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct, a felony; Use of a Minor to Produce Obscene Matter, a felony; Sexual Assault in the Second Degree, a felony

_________________________

CATHY JARRETT

ACTING CIRCUIT CLERK
