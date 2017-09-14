September 2017 More than 50 indicted in Fayette County

More than 50 men and women have been indicted by a grand jury in Fayette County.

Charges range from arson, breaking and entering, burglary, drug crimes, fraud, murder, and sexual abuse by a parent or guardian.

George Eddie Brockman, II, 37 of Huntington and Cedric Elwin Coping, 40 of Montgomery are each charged with felony murder in the connection with the beating death of Lewis Jackson, 36, of Montgomery inside a Fayette County nightclub. Click here to read a previous report.

James Albert Whitlock, 37, of Powellton is charged with felony murder in the October 2016 shooting death of Clark "Jake" Hartwell, 33. Click here to read a previous report.

Find the full list of indictments below:

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF FAYETTE COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

RE: ARRAIGNMENTS

The following individuals are to report on Friday, September 22, 2017, before the Honorable Paul M. Blake, Jr., Judge of the Circuit Court of Fayette County, West Virginia, at 9:00 a.m., in the Courtroom of the Fayette County Courthouse Annex for arraignment.

NAME INDICTMENT CHARGE Paul E. Adkins 17-F-118 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony (3 counts) Jerry W. Beaver 17-F-120 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony (3 counts) George E. Brockman, II 17-F-122 Murder, a felony Cedric E. Coping 17-F-123 Murder, a felony Joshua P. Clark 17-F-124 Arson in the First Degree, a felony Joshua P. Clark 17-F-125 Entering Without Breaking, a felony; Operating or Attempting to Operate a Clandestine Drug Laboratory, a felony Joshua P. Clark 17-F-126 Entry of a Building Other than a Dwelling, a felony Joshua P. Clark 17-F-127 Fleeing in a Vehicle from an Officer While Showing Reckless Indifference to the Safety of Others, a felony; Fleeing from an Officer, a misdemeanor; Transferring/ Receiving Stolen Property, a misdemeanor; Driving While License Revoked for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, a misdemeanor Adam K. Dillon 17-F-134 Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, a felony (2 counts) Jessica D. Ennis 17-F-136 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony (2 counts); Child Neglect Creating Risk of Injury, a felony (2 counts) Juanita R. Gray 17-F-137 Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony (3 counts); Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver the Same, a felony (3 counts) Joshua L. Gray 17-F-138 Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony (3 counts); Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver the Same, a felony (3 counts) Kendall S. Williams 17-F-139 Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony (3 counts); Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver the Same, a felony (3 counts) Andrew W. Gunn 17-F-140 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony (2 counts) Dock E. Holbrook, Jr. 17-F-142 Third or Subsequent Offense Domestic Assault, a felony; Escape, a felony Robert A. Jackson 17-F-144 Third Offense Shoplifting, a felony Brandon A. Johnson 17-F-146 Use of a Minor to Produce Obscene Matter, a felony; Distribution and Exhibiting of Material Depicting Minors Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct, a felony Tyrone M. Lanham 17-F-148 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony; Distribution of a Controlled Substance by Person Eighteen Years of Age or Over within One Thousand Feet of a School, a felony Larry M. McCommack, II 17-F-150 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony (4 counts); Distribution of a Controlled Substance by Person Eighteen Years of Age or Over within One Thousand Feet of a School, a felony (2 counts); Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, a felony Billy R. Martin 17-F-152 Third Offense Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and/or Controlled Substance, a felony; Third Offense Driving While License Revoked for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and/or Controlled Substance, a felony; Improper Use of Evidences of Registration, a misdemeanor; Reckless Driving, a misdemeanor; Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor Gereinda J. Moore 17-F-153 Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony; Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony (2 counts) Karen J. Bolen 17-F-154 Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony; Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony (2 counts) James A. Shelton 17-F-162 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony (3 counts) James A. Shelton 17-F-163 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony (3 counts); Child Neglect Creating Risk of Injury, a felony (2 counts) Tommy R. Smith 17-F-164 Sexual Assault in the Third Degree, a felony (7 counts); Soliciting a Minor Via Computer, a felony; Use of Obscene Matter with Intent to Seduce a Minor, a felony William L. Smith 17-F-165 Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony; Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, a felony (3 counts); Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, a felony William L. Blevins 17-F-166 Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony; Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, a felony (3 counts) Matthew D. Thomas James Whitlock 17-F-168 17-F-170 Entering Without Breaking, a felony; Grand Larceny, a felony Murder, a felony

____________________

CATHY L. JARRETT, ACTING CIRCUIT CLERK

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF FAYETTE COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

RE: ARRAIGNMENTS

The following individuals are to report on Friday, September 22, 2017, before the Honorable John W. Hatcher, Jr., Judge of the Circuit Court of Fayette County, West Virginia, at 1:30 p.m., in the Courtroom of the Fayette County Courthouse for arraignment.