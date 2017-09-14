September 2017 More than 50 indicted in Fayette County

|
NAME
|
INDICTMENT
|
CHARGE
|
|
|
|
Christopher E. Adkins
|
17-F-117
|
Driving Under the Influence of Controlled Substances Causing Serious Bodily Injury, a felony (3 counts)
|
|
|
|
Terry L. Andrews
|
17-F-119
|
Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony (4 counts); Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver the Same, a felony (2 counts)
|
|
|
|
Anthony M. Bell
|
17-F-121
|
Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver the Same, a felony (8 counts)
|
|
|
|
Michael R. Clark
|
17-F-128
|
Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, a felony; Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor
|
|
|
|
Michael R. Clark
|
17-F-129
|
Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony (2 counts)
|
|
|
|
Michael R. Clark
|
17-F-130
|
Fleeing from an Officer in a Vehicle While Showing Reckless Disregard to the Safety of Others, a felony; Receiving or Transferring Stolen Property, a felony; Operating a Vehicle with Expired Registration, a misdemeanor; Driving While License Revoked for Unpaid Citations, a misdemeanor
|
|
|
|
Kevin L. Coleman
|
17-F-131
|
Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony; Burglary, a felony (2 counts); Grand Larceny, a felony
|
|
|
|
David V. Hill
|
17-F-132
|
Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony; Burglary, a felony (2 counts); Grand Larceny, a felony
|
|
|
|
Karey B. Paavilainen
|
17-F-133
|
Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony; Burglary, a felony (2 counts); Grand Larceny, a felony
|
|
|
|
Jason L. Dixon
|
17-F-135
|
Sexual Assault in the First Degree, a felony (2 counts); Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, a felony (2 counts); Sexual Abuse by a Parent, Guardian, Custodian or Person in Position of Trust to a Child, a felony (2 counts)
|
|
|
|
Trisha M. Hancock
|
17-F-141
|
Breaking and Entering, a felony, Petit Larceny, a misdemeanor; Destruction of Property, a misdemeanor
|
|
|
|
Billy D. Jackson, Jr.
|
17-F-143
|
Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony (2 counts)
|
|
|
|
Jeffrey A. James
|
17-F-145
|
Third Offense Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, a felony; Second Offense Driving While License Revoked for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, a misdemeanor; Second Offense Driving While License Suspended, a misdemeanor; Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor
|
|
|
|
William H. Kincaid, III
|
17-F-147
|
Possession of an Animal with the Intent to Engage in Fighting Venture, a felony; Second Offense Cruelty to Animals, a misdemeanor; Possessing an Animal within Five Years of a Misdemeanor Conviction of Animal Cruelty, a misdemeanor; Failure to Register Dog or Kennel, a misdemeanor
|
|
|
|
Matthew E. Lies
|
17-F-149
|
Forgery, a felony (10 counts); Uttering, a felony (10 counts); Computer Fraud, a felony; Financial Exploitation of an Incapacitated Adult, a felony
|
|
|
|
Tracey McQueen
|
17-F-151
|
Third Offense Shoplifting, a felony; Driving While License Revoked for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, a misdemeanor
|
|
|
|
Mary J. Morris
|
17-F-155
|
Entry of a Dwelling, a felony; Grand Larceny, a felony; Forgery, a felony; Uttering, a felony
|
|
|
|
Dallas E. Pack
|
17-F-156
|
Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony (3 counts); Fraudulent Claim to Insurance Company, a felony (5 counts); Fraudulent Schemes, a felony (3 counts)
|
|
|
|
Kozette Johnson Malay
|
17-F-157
|
Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony (3 counts); Fraudulent Claim to Insurance Company, a felony (6 counts); Fraudulent Schemes, a felony (4 counts)
|
|
|
|
Fred Waddell
|
17-F-158
|
Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony; Fraudulent Claim to Insurance Company, a felony (3 counts); Fraudulent Schemes, a felony
|
|
|
|
Robert Malay, Jr.
|
17-F-159
|
Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony (2 counts); Fraudulent Claim to Insurance Company, a felony (2 counts); Fraudulent Schemes, a felony (2 counts)
|
|
|
|
Wesley Waddell
|
17-F-160
|
Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony (2 counts); Fraudulent Claim to Insurance Company, a felony (2 counts); Fraudulent Schemes, a felony (2 counts)
|
|
|
|
Leslie Oatridge
|
17-F-161
|
Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony (2 counts); Fraudulent Claim to Insurance Company, a felony (2 counts); Fraudulent Schemes, a felony (2 counts)
|
|
|
|
Calvin N. Swafford, Jr.
Scott T. Thorne
Chasity E. Williams
Thomas E. Woodrum
Hillery M. Wriston
James L. Wriston
Thomas D. Wyatt
Thomas D. Wyatt
Christopher Z. Young
|
17-F-167
17-F-169
17-F-171
17-F-172
17-F-173
17-F-174
17-F-175
17-F-176
17-F-177
|
Taking Identity of Another Person, a felony; Computer Fraud, a felony (3 counts); Entering without Breaking, a felony
Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Delivery, a felony (2 counts)
Child Neglect Causing Serious Bodily Injury, a felony (2 counts)
Financial Exploitation of an Incapacitated Adult, a felony; Embezzlement by a Fiduciary, a felony; Failure to File an Annual Report on the Estate of a Protected Person, a misdemeanor; Neglect of an Incapacitated Adult, a misdemeanor
Child Neglect Creating Risk of Injury, a felony
Malicious Assault, a felony; Wanton Endangerment Involving a Firearm, a felony (3 counts); Child Neglect Creating Risk of Injury, a felony
Forgery, a felony (4 counts); Uttering, a felony (3 counts)
Entry of a Dwelling, a felony; Forgery, a felony (8 counts); Uttering, a felony (7 counts)
Distribution to a Minor of Obscene Matter, a felony (3 counts); Possession of Material Visually Depicting Minors Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct, a felony; Use of a Minor to Produce Obscene Matter, a felony; Sexual Assault in the Second Degree, a felony
_________________________
CATHY JARRETT
ACTING CIRCUIT CLERK