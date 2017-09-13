Richlands to host defending 3A Champs - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Richlands to host defending 3A Champs

Posted:

Richlands, VA

WVVA-TV

Richlands will welcome in a big opponent.  The defending 3A champs in Blacksburg will come to Ernie Hicks Stadium on Friday night.  There is a lot of connections between the two sides.  The now 4A Bruins head coach Thad Wells is a Richlands native and is a former player and coach for the Big Blues.  Richlands knows they have a big task on their hands in a couple days.  But like always they love the challenge, and they are willing to take on the best. "You'll find out a lot about our football team.  If you get out of position its going to be a touchdown.  I hope our fans don't get to see how good Beck and Tyquez are if we can keep them bottled up.  Its going to be a big challenge but its great for our community.  They are going to see the Division 3 champs come in here.  One of the best teams that have played here" said head coach Greg Mance.

