Richlands to host defending 3A Champs

Richlands will welcome in a big opponent. The defending 3A champs in Blacksburg will come to Ernie Hicks Stadium on Friday night. There is a lot of connections between the two sides. The now 4A Bruins head coach Thad Wells is a Richlands native and is a former player and coach for the Big Blues. Richlands knows they have a big task on their hands in a couple days. But like always they love the challenge, and they are willing to take on the best. "You'll find out a lot about our football team. If you get out of position its going to be a touchdown. I hope our fans don't get to see how good Beck and Tyquez are if we can keep them bottled up. Its going to be a big challenge but its great for our community. They are going to see the Division 3 champs come in here. One of the best teams that have played here" said head coach Greg Mance.