Black lung screenings offered at Coal Show

Today was the first day of the Bluefield Coal Show at the Brushfork Armory. Although the event is not open to the public, many vendors and miners were on hand.

Also on hand, the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, or NIOSH for short. NIOSH was providing black lung screenings for coal miners. All miners receive a digital x-ray of their lungs, and if they qualify, also take a breath test, which measures how quickly they can inhale and exhale. Anita Wolfe says black lung screenings for miners can be vital to their health... for several reasons. "When we look at the tests and all, you know, we're looking for black lung disease, if we see that. But we also report back to the miner if we see anything else wrong with their lungs. If we see an enlarged heart, or if we see a cancer..."

Wolfe says these screenings are completely free for miners, and that NIOSH will be at the Coal Show until it's conclusion.