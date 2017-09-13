Shady Spring-Independence meeting with a lot on the line

Coal City, WV

WVVA-TV

If you're a fan of high school sports in southern West Virginia and Raleigh County, then it's no secret that rivalry that exists between Independence and Shady Spring. "No more motivation need, it's just Shady" said Independence senior Adam Daniels. "It's huge. Especially living 15 minutes apart from each other and most of us go to different schools and we live right beside each other" said Shady Spring junior Terrymykal Alexander.

The patriots have won the last two meetings in the series, including a 62-0 blowout in 2015 and they know things this time around won't be that easy. "I think from year to year, it's always different. It just depends on who plays the best Friday night and who blocks and tackles the best and that's what it'll come down to" said Independence head coach Mark Montgomery.

The Tigers last win against the Patriots came back in 2014 and trying to pick up a victory on the road Friday night, is the only mission on their minds. "Independence has done a fine job here these last couple of years and you know they're a good football team and we got to be ready for them" said Shady Spring head coach Vince Culicerto.

Both teams enter the matchup at 1-2 to start the year and a win over a rival could be just the ticket to reviving their seasons. "It's the game this week and you know obviously you'd like to get a win and go 2-2 and it kind evens things out as you get to the middle part of the season" said Montgomery. "You know both teams i can just tell, a victory is what you need. Both teams will come out and fight and i guarantee it, whoever gets that victory, could move on and do some good things" said Culicerto.

