Bluefield College ready for #10 Southeastern

Bluefield, VA

WVVA-TV

Bluefield College is riding high after their first win of the season this past Saturday. The Rams completed their first ever shutout since bringing back the program over Edward Waters. But now things will be different this week as they prepare to head to Southeastern on Saturday. The 10th ranked Fire are the reigning Sun Conference champions and they've gotten off to a 2-0 start so far. This game is still up in the air due to hurricane Irma ripping through the state of Florida earlier this week. Head coach Dewey Lusk this might be their hardest test yet, but they are up for the task. "They don't have a weak link, they are very well coached, and they don't make many mistakes. Its going to be a great challenge for us it really is. To get where you want to be you have to play some teams like that. Its going to be interesting to see where we stack up and where we are."