Concord happy to be back home for UVA Wise

Concord will be back in the friendly confines of Callaghan Stadium on Thursday night. This group has not gotten off to a great start so far in 2017, but they are hoping a visit from a rival can get things going in Athens.

UVA Wise will make its way to Mercer County Thursday night for a Mountain East conference showdown. The Cavaliers will enter this game at 2-0 with league wins over Glenville State and West Virginia State. The Mountain Lions are 0-2 on the year after losses to West Virginia Wesleyan and Charleston. The maroon and white had a stranglehold on the series until last year when the Cavaliers broke through on a Thursday night. There is no doubt that this group has played much better at home in recent years, and they are hoping the home field advantage can help them out to their first win of the season. "When you play at home you feel that way. Whether its that way or not, the field is the dimensions. There is nothing particularly unique about our field surface. But, you have that feeling. You know what side the benches are on and how they're set up and where the locker room is for halftime. Its familiar, and we hope to operate a little more freely" said head coach Paul Price.