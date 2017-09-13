Earthquake in Monroe County WV

(WVVA) A 3.1 magnitude earthquake rattled southern West Virginia and southwest Virginia at 1:33pm Wednesday afternoon. Reports are coming in from the area that the earthquake was felt, shaking homes and buildings.

The epicenter was 8.69 NNE of Pearisburg, VA, or just to the north of Lindside in Monroe County, WV. The depth was around 12.9 miles, below the surface of the earth.

While earthquakes in this part of the country are rare, they have happened before. Over 100 years ago in 1897, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake shook Giles County, VA. This was the strongest earthquake on record in Virginia until the 2011 earthquake in Louisa County, VA.

Did you feel the earthquake? Then let the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) know about it here.