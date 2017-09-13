Woman charged in attack of Charlottesville rally organizer

Another person has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an organizer of a white nationalist rally at a news conference last month in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Charlottesville police said Wednesday that 35-year-old Phoebe LaFroy Stevens turned herself in on Tuesday. Media outlets reported that two men had been arrested over the weekend for their alleged roles in the incident.

Police allege they attacked Unite the Right organizer Jason Kessler. He was mobbed after he attempted to hold a news conference on the day after violence erupted in Charlottesville.

