The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office reports one person from Wyoming County died Monday night following a two-vehicle crash on Harper Road in Metalton, just above Lake Stephens.

The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office reports one person from Wyoming County died Monday night following a two-vehicle crash on Harper Road in Metalton, just above Lake Stephens.

There's been another fatal accident on Route 3 in Raleigh County today.

There's been another fatal accident on Route 3 in Raleigh County today.

UPDATE: At least one dead in Mercer County crash

At least one person is dead after an early morning accident on Interstate 77 near mile marker 18 in Mercer County.

The crash involved one tractor trailer and two vehicles. It happened around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Drivers should avoid traveling northbound on I-77 near the West Virginia Travel Plaza. One of two northbound lanes reopened at 11:45 a.m. Traffic is moving slowly now. At one point, vehicles were backed up more than five miles.

The cause of the wreck remains under investigation. According to the West Virginia State Police, the driver of a Jeep traveling southbound in the northbound lanes crashed head-on into a tractor trailer. Witnesses say the big rig was hauling mail. One person died at the scene and another was flown to the hospital.