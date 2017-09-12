Golf tournament to benefit children with cancer

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, And an annual golf tournament is held to raise funds for families who have a child battling the disease.

Jonathan Powell was only 2-years-old when he was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma, a form of cancer. Though he fought hard, cancer eventually won their fight, claiming Jonathan at the tender age of four. As his mom Melissa Powell recalls, she and her husband Tim made a very important decision the night Jonathan passed. "One of our dear friends was at the house, and uh, I just looked at him and said, 'This can't end here. We've got to do something. We need a foundation.' And, it started that night."

So the Powell's created the Jonathan Powell Hope Foundation. Now in it's 15th-year, Melissa explains what their vision is. "We do not believe that any family should suffer financial exhaustion, as the result of a catastrophic illness like childhood cancer."

How did they decide to raise funds through a golf tournament? Melissa says golfing was something Jonathan loved. "We have pictures of him leaving the bone marrow transplant unit, and he's dragging a golf club behind him. So... it was just perfect that we... raise money in his name, through a golf tournament."

For the Powell's, watching one of their three children struggle with cancer was life altering, and it's why they take their charitable work to heart. "So it's very personal for me. It's... for me... a way to heal, from something like the loss of a child... is to reach out, and help someone else. And to make their journey, perhaps easier, than my journey and Tim's journey was."

If you would like to participate in this year's Jonathan's Hope Golf Tournament, there are still some slots available. Proceeds will go directly to the Hope Foundation. For more info, or to make a reservation, you can call 304-887-7233.

