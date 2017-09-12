Game of the Week: James Monroe-Pikeview meet with a lot on the line

Gardner, WV

WVVA-TV

Pikeview enters week 4 at 2-1 on the season, and already they noticing a difference around town. "We've gotten a lot of support from the school and the community. You can tell that everyone is happier. The younger guys by this point if we were 0-3 they would just go ahead and quit and we would have a lot of people dropping out. But now, you see a lot of hope in Pikeview" said senior Hunter Mitchelson.

James Monroe will also enter at 2-1. As they have rebounded well after a tough loss to Point Pleasant. "I think they've been making some good strides and we had some real good practices last week. We normally don't go out on Monday but we went out yesterday and we did a real good job yesterday. Hopefully I think they are learning that they can be a really good football team" said James Monroe head coach John Mustain.

The Panthers are riding the back of their strong defense. A group that is giving up just over 7 points per game. "We gave up 19 points to Summers Co, 7 to Independence, and nothing last week. We've stayed aggressive on that side of the ball and we need to up that even more this Friday" said Pikeview head coach Bobby Wyatt.

The Mavericks are relying on its explosive offense. A unit that is finding many ways to put points on the board. "We've been throwing the ball more than we usually do and I think last week we wanted to get our running game up so we could show we can do both sides" said sophomore Monroe Mohler.

Pikeview has a losing streak to james monroe that extends to over a decade. A giant wall they would love to break down. "They're tough but executing plays and keeping the ball out of their hands and driving down the field and not letting anything get in our way as far as penalties go" said Mitchelson.

As for James Monroe, they want to keep the streak going, and not give the Panthers any hope. "We just go week by week and try to get the win ahead of us. Then, move on from there" said Mohler.