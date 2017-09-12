WVSSAC High School Football Ratings 9/12 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

WVSSAC High School Football Ratings 9/12

Posted:

WVSSAC HS Football Ratings 9/12

AAA

1. Musselman

1. University

3. Huntington

4. Martinsburg

5. Capital

5. Riverside

7. Cabell Midland

7. Ripley

7. Spring Mills

7. Wheeling Park

11. Hedgesville

12. Hurricane

13. Buckhannon Upshur

13. Hampshire

13. Parkersburg

13. Spring Valley

17. Beckley

18. Greenbrier East

24. Princeton

AA

1. Bluefield

2. Bridgeport

2. Weir

4. Fairmont Senior

5. Mingo Central

5. Sissonville

7. Elkins

8. Nicholas Co

9. Liberty Harrison

10. James Monroe

10. Oak Hill

12. North Marion

13. Point Pleasant

13. Winfield

15. Grafton

15. Robert C. Byrd

17. Westside

20. Pikeview

26. Wyoming East

28. Independence

28. Shady Spring

38. River View

A

1. Fayetteville

2. St Marys

3. East Hardy

3. Midland Trail

5. South Harrison

5. Webster Co

7. Cameron

7. Clay-Battelle 

7. Madonna

10. Pocahontas Co

11. Mount View

12. Summers Co

13. Tug Valley

13. Van

15. Magnolia

15. Montcalm

30. Greenbrier West

30. Meadow Bridge

30. Valley Fayette

