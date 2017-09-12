Second fatal crash on Rt. 3 in Raleigh County - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Second fatal crash on Rt. 3 in Raleigh County

By Dan Tyson, Content Manager
RALEIGH COUNTY (WVVA) -

There's been another fatal accident on U.S. Route 3 in Raleigh County. 

It occurred near the community of Harper around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. According to the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office, a car traveling westbound crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head-on. The passenger in the second car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was seriously injured. 

Deputies say a third vehicle struck the second car in the rear.

The crash is still under investigation.

On Monday a two car accident claimed the life of an elderly Wyoming County man on the same road. 

