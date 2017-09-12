Tuesday Evening Video Update

(WVVA) Rain showers and windy conditions will continue this evening. The remains of Irma continue to spin across northern Alabama and western Tennessee. The wind tonight will not be a strong as last night, and rain showers will begin to taper off.

Drier conditions are expected for Wednesday, with a mix of sun and clouds expected . An isolated afternoon shower can't be completely ruled out on Wednesday, but the rain should hold off until the overnight hours. Scattered showers are expected on Thursday as remnant moisture from Irma moves into our region from the west.

A few scattered showers will linger Friday, but the trend will be for drier conditions as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will also be warmer, with afternoon highs in the middle and upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday.

There could be an isolated shower over the weekend, but most areas will likely remain dry. A few showers are possible early next week with temperatures staying close to normal for the middle of September.