Charges filed weeks after alleged attack in Charlottesville

Two men have been arrested for the alleged assault of an organizer of a white nationalist rally following a news conference last month in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Media outlets report that the men were arrested over the weekend. Police said the men attacked Unite the Right organizer Jason Kessler. He was mobbed after he attempted to hold a news conference on the day after violence erupted in Charlottesville.

The men charged are 49-year-old Jeffrey Matthew Winder and 44-year-old Edgar Brandon Collins. Collins declined to comment to media outlets. Winder could not be reached for comment.

A 47-year-old man had been charged immediately after the event. Robert K. Litzenberger was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault and battery. He allegedly spit on Kessler as a mob descended upon him.

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

