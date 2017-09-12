Charges filed weeks after alleged attack in Charlottesville - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Charges filed weeks after alleged attack in Charlottesville

Posted: Updated:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (AP) -

Two men have been arrested for the alleged assault of an organizer of a white nationalist rally following a news conference last month in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Media outlets report that the men were arrested over the weekend. Police said the men attacked Unite the Right organizer Jason Kessler. He was mobbed after he attempted to hold a news conference on the day after violence erupted in Charlottesville.

The men charged are 49-year-old Jeffrey Matthew Winder and 44-year-old Edgar Brandon Collins. Collins declined to comment to media outlets. Winder could not be reached for comment.

A 47-year-old man had been charged immediately after the event. Robert K. Litzenberger was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault and battery. He allegedly spit on Kessler as a mob descended upon him.

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.