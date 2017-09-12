Woman dead in Wyoming County fire

The West Virginia Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a fatal fire in Wyoming County.

It happened around 2 p.m. Monday at a home on Keyrock Road near PIneville. A 68-year-old woman died in the fire. No one else was home at the time. Her body was taken to the state medical examiner's office for autopsy.

A cause of the fire had not been determined. There were no smoke detectors in the home.