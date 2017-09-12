First responders from across southern West Virginia hold silent 9-11 tribute

Across the nation, communities are remembering the anniversary of the most significant event to take place on American soil in the 21st century.

Monday night, first responders from across southern West Virginia gathered in Raleigh County to honor those who lost their lives on 9-11.

Spectators lined up alongside the parade route more than an hour before the parade started, many wearing patriotic clothing, some waving American flags, all waiting to catch a glimpse of the parade...

Raleigh County Fire Levy Director Kevin Price, a former firefighter himself, helps organize this tribute.

Something that makes this parade unique just how quiet it is. There's no cheering from the crowd or sirens sounding from the vehicles; just flashing lights meant to honor the fallen.

This year's parade takes on an even deeper meaning. It's the first one without Sophia City Fire Chief Jeff Pittman, who passed away in July. Pittman always played a big part in this event and to honor his memory, his firefighter's helmet has been placed alongside the route.