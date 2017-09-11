Princeton Police Dept. honors 'Officer of the Year'

The Princeton Police Department presented its first ever "Police Officer of the Year" award at Monday night's city council meeting.

Chief John Howell presented the award to Officer Chad Butler, shortly after a moment of silence and prayer to honor the victims of the September 11th attacks as well as members of law enforcement.

Chief Howell says he came up with the idea to honor his officers as he felt they deserved to be recognized for their services.

"Well I think they deserve it and the officers not just here, but in the United States do not get the recognition they deserve and I think this is a way to show them how much we appreciate them," Howell said.

Officer Butler said the honor came as a surprise but that it felt good to be appreciated.

"Not a whole lot of people are big fans of the police so it’s good to get some recognition here and there especially with this group of guys that I work with," Butler said. "Everybody here is a phenomenal police officer. I just show up and do what I’m supposed to do."