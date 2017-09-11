Monday Evening Forecast

(WVVA) Windy and rainy conditions are expected through Tuesday as the remains of Irma pass by well to our southwest. A strong area of high pressure to our northeast and Irma are creating a strong pressure gradient across our area, causing windy conditions.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Mercer, Tazewell, Bland, Giles and Wythe counties through 9:00am Tuesday. Easterly winds of 15-25mph can be expected tonight, with gusts up to 50mph in the higher elevations within the wind advisory counties. Other areas could still see gusts up to 40mph at times.

Rain will be heavier to our south and east along the mountains near Roanoke-runnuing southwest into western North Carolina. Showers and windy conditions will continue on Tuesday, but we'll see the wind diminish in the afternoon. A dry slot in the mid-levels of the atmosphere will help to bring an end to rain showers Tuesday night and Wednesday as the remnant low of Irma moves toward western Tennessee.

Wednesday will be drier and slightly warmer with afternoon highs in the 70s. Moisture will increase as the remains of Irma move east on Thursday. A few heavy downpours are possible as the moisture moves east. Drier conditions are in our forecast over the weekend with highs in the 70s.