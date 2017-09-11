Windy conditions through Tuesday morning

(WVVA) A strong area of high pressure to our northeast and the remains of Irma will combine to cause strong easterly winds through Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for parts of our area. Winds could gust up to 50 mph in the advisory area, with everyone else in our potentially seeing 30-40 mph gusts.

Here is the advisory from the National Weather Service:

Wind Advisory Remains In Effect Until 9 Am Edt Tuesday...

* Locations...Mountain Empire Region Of Virginia Including Mercer County In West Virginia.

* Hazards...Strong Easterly Winds Which Could Combine With Wet Soils To Bring Down Trees.

* Winds...East 15 To 25 Mph With Gusts Up To 50 Mph.

* Timing...This Evening Through Early Tuesday With The Strongest Winds Tonight.

* Impacts...Trees Could Be Toppled, Leading To Isolated Power Outages.

Precautionary/Preparedness Actions...

This Wind Advisory Is Issued For Gusts Up To 50 Mph Combined With Wet Ground To Possibly Down Trees And Lead To Power Outages.