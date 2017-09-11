Two dead after two-vehicle crash in Raleigh County

METALTON -- The Raleigh County Sheriff's Department reports two people from Wyoming County died Monday night following a two-vehicle crash on Harper Road in Metalton, just above Lake Stephens.

A sheriff's deputy told WVVA a Chevy Blazer traveling eastbound hit a pickup truck head-on at about 5:30 p.m.

The 72-year-old driver of the Blazer died at the scene. His passenger, a 45-year old woman, was flown by Healthnet to the Charleston Area Medical Center and died about 9:15, the deputy said.

The driver of the pickup is in stable condition at Raleigh General.

Harper Road was shut down from 5:30 p.m. until almost 8:30 while sheriff's deputies investigated the crash.

They were assisted by the Bradley and Trap Hill fire departments and by Jan-Care Ambulance Service and Healthnet.

