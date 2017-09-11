One dead after two-vehicle crash in Raleigh County

WVVA has partnered with the American Red Cross, Southeast WV Chapter, to help raise money for the victims of hurricanes Harvey and Irma.More >>
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, And an annual golf tournament is held to raise funds for families who have a child battling the disease.More >>
Nearly 200 exhibitors prepared for the 22nd bi-annual Bluefield Coal Show Tuesday afternoon as the Bluefield Chamber of Commerce looks to help exhibitors stay updated on the ever-changing coal industry.More >>
First Responders and those working on the roads put their lives at risk every day and some drivers are not aware of the "Slow Down. Move Over Law."More >>
There's been another fatal accident on Route 3 in Raleigh County today.More >>
The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office reports one person from Wyoming County died Monday night following a two-vehicle crash on Harper Road in Metalton, just above Lake Stephens.More >>
Two men have been arrested for the alleged assault of an organizer of a white nationalist rally following a news conference last month in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Forty years after she seemingly vanished from an abandoned gas station in Beaver in September of 1977, Margaret Dodd's husband, Ken Dodd, is breaking his silence for the first time since detectives landed a major break in the case, telling the story of a murder mystery like no other....and one that may not be over just yet.More >>
