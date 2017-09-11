One dead after two-vehicle crash in Raleigh County

The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office reports one person from Wyoming County died Monday night following a two-vehicle crash on Harper Road in Metalton, just above Lake Stephens.

A sheriff's deputy told WVVA a Chevy Blazer traveling eastbound hit a pickup truck head-on at about 5:30 p.m.

The 73-year-old driver of the Blazer died at the scene. His passenger, a 45-year-old woman, was flown to the Charleston Area Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition Tuesday morning. The driver of the pickup is in stable condition at Raleigh General.

Harper Road was shut down from 5:30 p.m. until almost 8:30 while sheriff's deputies investigated the crash. They were assisted by the Bradley and Trap Hill fire departments and by Jan-Care Ambulance Service and Healthnet.

