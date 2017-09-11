Narrows-Giles renew rivalry Friday

Giles, VA

Separated by just five miles on 460 the rivalry between Giles and Narrows has a long tradition in southwest Virginia. "It's an in county game, so I mean you gotta play them like any other game" said Giles senior Beidleman. "It's big. You know we haven't beat them in such a long time, that we just got to keep improving and hopefully go 1-0 at the end of this week" said Narrows Ian Lowe.

Last season the Spartans came back from a 12-0 deficit on the road last season win 28-12, but know this season they have their work cut out for them. "We got to pick things up in practice, and pick up some momentum. We're coming off a tough loss Friday night against Graham in overtime and we just got to get ready to go for Friday" said Giles head coach Jeff Williams.

The Green Wave have struggled in the series, with their last win coming back in 2002, but coming into this year matchup's 3-0, they feel like they have the momentum. "Our kids know that and we know that we've got a huge task in front of us Friday night. I feel like we're up to the challenge and you know our kids have worked hard and you know it's a game that they really want to compete in and look forward to" said Narrows head coach Kelly Lowe.

A month into the season, both teams say this game could be pivotal to the outcomes of the rest of their seasons. "We're just looking at it like it's the Narows week and rivalry week for us here in the county and it's a big game and we just hope our kids are ready to go Friday night" said Williams. "It's been a long time since we've been 4-0. We know that we've got to care of what we do and we know what we're going to get from Giles" said Lowe.

If there's one thing both teams can agree on, it's beating their county rival. "They're going to come out, having that game on their mind, so I mean we just got to come out and do what we should do and hopefully win" said Beildman. "We want to beat them for the first time in 15 years and they want to beat us because we're 3-0" said Ian Lowe.