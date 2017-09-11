Tazewell and Marion to play in Dragon Bowl

Tazewell, VA

WVVA-TV

A new rivalry has been created in the Two Virginias. Tazewell and Marion will now play for the Back of the Dragon Trophy in the Dragon Bowl this Friday at Marion. The back of the dragon refers to route 16 that connects the two communities and its mountainous terrain. The Scarlet Hurricanes have won 4 out of the last 5 match ups between the two. And they want this to be something both sides look forward to every year. "We are very proud of the Dragon Bowl. This will be the first year and we are very excited. We wish the best team that can take the trophy, better hold on to it for the next one" said Larry Davidson.