Bluefield aiming for win #4

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

One of the hottest teams to start off the 2017 high school football season has been Bluefield. After missing out on the playoffs a year ago, the Beavers have played with a giant chip on their shoulder. And they've rolling past everyone in their path.

Bluefield is 3-0 on the young year. The Beavers have had 3 straight payback wins over Graham, Princeton, and Beckley. All three who knocked them off a year ago. Up next will be a trip out east to take on Greenbrier East. The Spartans will enter this game at 1-2 on the season after picking up that first victory at Preston. The Beavers know another win against a AAA team will boost their resume, and move them a little higher in the top 16. "We aren't thinking about rankings right now we are just taking it one game at a time. If we do our jobs then God will bless us with top 5 or anything at all to make it to the playoffs or make it to the championship. But, we are just taking it one game at time" said senior Mookie Collier.