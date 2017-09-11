Bluefield aiming for win #4 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Bluefield aiming for win #4

Posted:

Bluefield, WV

One of the hottest teams to start off the 2017 high school football season has been Bluefield.  After missing out on the playoffs a year ago, the Beavers have played with a giant chip on their shoulder. And they've rolling past everyone in their path.

Bluefield is 3-0 on the young year.  The Beavers have had 3 straight payback wins over Graham, Princeton, and Beckley.  All three who knocked them off a year ago.  Up next will be a trip out east to take on Greenbrier East.  The Spartans will enter this game at 1-2 on the season after picking up that first victory at Preston.  The Beavers know another win against a  AAA team will boost their resume, and move them a little higher in the top 16. "We aren't thinking about rankings right now we are just taking it one game at a time.  If we do our jobs then God will bless us with top 5 or anything at all to make it to the playoffs or make it to the championship.  But, we are just taking it one game at time" said senior Mookie Collier.

