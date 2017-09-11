Jackson wins Appalachian Division Defensive Player of the Week

Bluefield, VA

WVVA-TV

Bluefield College's Devon Jackson was named the Mid South Conference's Appalachian Division defensive player of the week. The junior from Virginia had 10 tackles and a pair of sacks in the rams win over Edward Waters. He is 9th in the league in tackles per game. This is the 2nd player of the week honor he has received. The Rams will head to Southeastern on Saturday.