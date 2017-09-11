Lewisburg holding 9/11 "Parade of Lights"

Lewisburg is holding a "Parade of Lights" in honor of all the 9/11 victims.

The event is being sponsored through the Greenbrier County Fire and Emergency Responders Association. A meet and greet is at 6 PM at the Walmart shopping center. At about 7, there will be speakers to kick off the parade featuring fire engines, police vehicles, ambulances. The parade will run through Fairlea and then circle back to Walmart.

This is a day First Responders all over America will never forget.

"For us the fire service is a brotherhood. To lose 343 members of the fire service on September 11th is hard. It's something that we'll never forget. Any of our guys out there, it's something near and dear to each one of them. To be able to do something like this in their remembrance is something we'll continue to do every year," said Lewisburg Fire Chief, Joseph Thomas.

