Mercer County remembers those lost on 9/11

Today at 9 am, the Mercer County Commission hosted a Patriot Day Observance on the front steps of the courthouse.

All three commissioners shared memories of the terrorist attack on September 11th... 16 years ago. Gene Buckner reflected upon the events in New York City. Greg Puckett then shared his memories of the attack on the Pentagon in Washington, and described the memorial honoring the 184 Americans who died there. "There are benches... there are benches that come up, and it's right outside where the plane had crashed. They are lit from underneath. There is water that goes under there, symbolizing the life they left behind."

Commissioner Bill Archer also spoke about attending a church camp as a kid, very near where Flight 93 crashed in Pennsylvania, and then he closed the ceremony by singing "God Bless the USA."

In Raleigh County, a luncheon honoring first responders was held at Word Park in Beckley.

